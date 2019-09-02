Justice Minister Nominee's Confirmation Hearing Founders

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary confirmation hearing for justice minister nominee Cho Kuk scheduled for Monday and Tuesday has effectively foundered as rival parties failed to narrow their differences on details of the hearing, including a list of witnesses.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) plans to call for a plenary session of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee on Monday morning to seek an adoption of a hearing plan.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party is insisting that Cho's family members participate in the hearing as witnesses, a demand described by the DP as "absurd."With no clear timeline for Cho's hearing, the National Assembly on Monday will instead hold confirmation hearings for nominee Joh Sung-wook to lead the Fair Trade Commission and Choi Ki-young to lead the Science Ministry.