N. Korea Denounces UN Report on its Cyberattacks as 'Fabrication'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Sunday criticized a UN report that says the regime uses cyberattacks to fund weapons of mass destruction(WMD) programs, calling the report a fabrication.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson for a panel on anti-money laundering and terrorism financing said in a statement that the report was a "downright lie" and a pretext for sanctions pressure against Pyongyang.The spokesperson compared the United Nations report to “Hitler fascist” propaganda.The spokesperson added a warning that North Korea will not tolerate any act that slanders the dignity of the country.Last month, the Associated Press and others reported that Pyongyang has generated an estimated two billion U.S. dollars for its WMD programs using cyberattacks to steal from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, citing a confidential UN report.