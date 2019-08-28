Menu Content

Moon Likely to Ask for Confirmation Hearing Report on Justice Minister Nominee

Write: 2019-09-02 09:29:47Update: 2019-09-02 12:06:48

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is expected to ask for a parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee Cho Kuk as early as Tuesday.

A senior official at the presidential office told KBS on Sunday that Moon will make a second request for a confirmation hearing report on Tuesday in accordance with related rules and procedures.

The president asked parliament on August 14 to hold a confirmation hearing and adopt a report on Cho. By law, the National Assembly is required to send its report to Moon by midnight on Monday after holding a hearing. 

If it fails to do so, the president may make another request for a report within a specific period of time. 

In case the Assembly does not comply with the second request, the president can go ahead with the appointment as it does not require parliamentary endorsement.
