National Assembly to Open Regular Session on Monday

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's 20th National Assembly will open on Monday their last regular session before next year's general elections, with Speaker Moon Hee-sang and lawmakers of rival parties in attendance.During the session, which opens every September for 100 days, the lawmakers will examine the government's 513 trillion won 2020 budget proposal and hold parliamentary audits of the Moon Jae-in administration.Diverse bills related to people's livelihoods as well as those aimed at mitigating Japanese trade restrictions will be examined, as well as proposed legislation seeking to expand the investigative authority of police.A bill that would establish an investigative body to look into corruption of high-ranking government officials is also on the docket.Before opening the regular session, Speaker Moon and floor leaders from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and two major opposition parties will meet to discuss a detailed schedule for the session.The parties will also discuss a confirmation hearing schedule for embattled justice minister nominee Cho Kuk. A concrete itinerary has yet to be established due to inter-party bickering over the hearing’s witness list.