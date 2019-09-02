Main Opposition Relents on Witness List Demands for Cho Kuk's Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) says it will drop its demands to call some immediate family members of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk to his parliamentary hearing.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said on Monday that the party is no longer seeking Cho's wife, daughter and mother to attend the hearing as witnesses, but proposed that the hearing be delayed for five days.Cho's confirmation hearing was initially scheduled for Monday and Tuesday but failed to proceed as scheduled as the ruling Democratic Party(DP) opposes the inclusion of the family members on the witness list.DP floor leader Lee In-young rejected the proposal.With the parties remaining at loggerheads and a confirmation hearing effectively nullified for the time being, the DP said Cho will hold an "unlimited" press conference at 3:30 p.m.