Seoul to Adjust Driving Reduction Program to Help Improve Air Quality

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul plans to recalibrate its driving reduction policy to more effectively tackle the fine dust problem.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday, the city will retire by Dec. 31 a green initiative implemented in 2003 that rewards motorists for staying off city roads for one day out of the week.It will instead promote a driving reduction program first introduced in 2017 that provides financial incentives worth as much as 70-thousand won to motorists that cut their mileage.The program allows participants to apply their financial award to vehicle taxes, gift certificates or philanthropy.All non-commercial passenger vehicles with less than 12 seats registered in Seoul can apply for the new program at driving-mileage.seoul.go.kr or by visiting a local district office or community center.