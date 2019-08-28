Report: S. Korea to Have Largest Elderly Population Ratio in the World in 2067

Photo : YONHAP News

An outlook report has forecast that by 2067, South Korea will have the largest elderly population and the smallest working-age population ratio in the world.According to the report issued by Statistics Korea on Monday, people aged 65 or older currently account for some 15 percent of the nation’s total population.That number is projected to surge to 46-and-a-half percent in 2067.With such a forecast, South Korea is set to have the largest population ratio of elderly people among 201 comparable countries with populations that exceed 90-thousand.Taiwan is set to have the second-largest population ratio of senior citizens in 2067. They will account for 38-point-two percent of the population in 2067.Japan is projected to come in at third, with 38-point-one percent of its population 65 or older.The world average proportion of elderly people out of the total population is estimated to be 18-point-six percent in 2067.Meanwhile, the report also assessed that South Korea’s working-age population, or people aged 15 to 64, would plunge to 45-point-four percent in 2067 from this year’s 72-point-seven percent.The report said the drop would lead to South Korea ranking at the very bottom in terms of working-age population. It is currently ranked ninth overall.