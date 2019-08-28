Parties Set Agenda for Ordinary National Assembly Session

Photo : KBS News

Rival camps have agreed on the agenda for this month’s ordinary session.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor conservative Bareunmirae Party held a meeting on Monday and agreed on the agenda of the session that opens Monday.The parties agreed to have party heads deliver speeches before parliament from September 17 to 19.Inquiries on government officials are scheduled to be held over four days, starting September 23. Parties will first hold a question and answer session with government agencies related to politics, followed by foreign affairs, economy, education, society and culture.The parties will then hold a parliamentary inspection from September 30 to October 19.President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to deliver a speech before parliament explaining next year’s budget and other key plans on October 22.This will be the last ordinary session of the 20th National Assembly before next year's general elections are held in April.