Nominee Hearings for Science Minister, Fair Trade Commission Chief Held

South Korea's National Assembly held confirmation hearings for science and ICT minister nominee Choi Ki-young and Fair Trade Commission chair nominee Cho Sung-wook on Monday.At Choi's confirmation hearing, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) focused on the controversy surrounding justice minister nominee Cho Kuk and his daughter’s alleged inflation of her research accomplishments following a two-week high school internship.When LKP lawmakers asked Choi whether it could be considered a violation of research ethics to misrepresent oneself as a first writer in a journal paper, the nominee said only that it would be inappropriate for him to comment on another Cabinet nominee.While the LKP raised issue with Choi's political leanings and brought up allegations of tax evasion, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) highlighted his semiconductor and artificial intelligence expertise amid an escalating trade dispute with Japan.The opposition also questioned Fair Trade Commission chair nominee Cho Sung-wook’s morals after she was found to have never given a dissenting vote as an outside director of Hanwha Group between 2010 and 2013.The DP defended the nominee by saying her advice was sufficiently reflected in Hanwha's decision-making, but the LKP accused Cho of failing her duties to keep a watchful eye on corporate management.