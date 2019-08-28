Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.07%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained one-point-40 points, or point-07 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at one-thousand-969-point-19.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-26 points, or one-point-52 percent, to close at 619-point-81 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-210-point-eight won.