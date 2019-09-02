Justice Minister Nominee Overrides Parliament to Defend Candidacy

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk held a news conference to shed light on various suspicions surrounding himself and his family. As the opportunity to receive questions from lawmakers receded, Cho opted to defend his candidacy on his own.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: As political parties failed to narrow gaps on when and how to carry out a confirmation hearing for justice minister nominee Cho Kuk, the nominee sought to dispel growing public concerns against him and his family.He held a news conference on Monday, seeking to override the parliament and defend his candidacy.[Sound bite: Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk (Korean)]"To the public, I apologize. I have greatly disappointed you, despite receiving excessive expectations. There has been worry and concern and rebuke and criticism, but the thing I feel, more than anything else, is remorse that this controversy resulted from my words and action. I deeply reflect and apologize for not being strict with those around me. Though I’ve advocated reform and progressivism, I haven’t been thorough. I have disappointed and hurt the young generation. Regardless of the legal controversy, I apologize to students and the people."The law professor-turned former presidential civil affairs secretary has been under fire due to allegations surrounding his family's illicit operation of a school foundation and his financial investments.His daughter's academics also drew criticism as she received scholarships despite her poor performance at a medical school. While in high school, the daughter purportedly published a medical research paper as a first author, sparking suspicions that the project could have been fabricated to boost her college application.[Sound bite: Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk (Korean)]"I think prosecutors affirm their existence by performing their role as prosecutors, while the Justice Ministry should perform its role by assuming the responsibility of the ministry. The standard by which I stand here after being named candidate as Justice Minister is not right or left, but going forward. I pledged to carry out reform that cannot be reversed regardless what administration takes power. If the people give me a chance, I think I have a calling I must carry out regardless of my shortcomings. I dare ask the people for that chance. Beyond this undeserved position, I covet no other official position. Lastly, I shall ask for only one thing. Even if over this matter I encounter many shabby moments, please stop attacking my children with fake facts. I ask that you impute the blame and responsibility onto me."During the question and answer session with reporters, Cho denied most of the suspicions surrounding his candidacy.The news conference came as the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) refused to take part in Cho's parliamentary hearing initially scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The opposition scrapped its witness request for Cho's family members and conceded to hold the hearing within days, but the ruling Democratic Party rejected the proposal.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said that Cho's news conference shows contempt for the parliament and the public. The minor conservative Bareunmirae's floor leader Oh Shin-hwan called the news conference is illegal, pledging to file charges against Cho and those involved in the event, including President Moon Jae-in, for abuse of power.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.