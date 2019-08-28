S. Korea, Thailand to Expand Cooperation in Science, Technology, New Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in, who arrived in Bangkok on Sunday as the first South Korean leader to visit Thailand in seven years, met with his Thai counterpart for a summit meeting. The two leaders discussed a range of issues to advance their bilateral strategic partnership, with particular focus on science, technology and new industries.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The leaders of South Korea and Thailand agreed to jointly prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution by expanding bilateral cooperation into science, technology and new industries.President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also signed an accord on exchanging and protecting military intelligence during their summit talks in Bangkok on Monday.Moon, who is on an official visit to Thailand, said the two sides agreed to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership and together open a future of peace, co-existence and co-prosperity in East Asia.Seoul and Bangkok signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to strengthen cooperation on new industries, such as biohealth, robotics and future cars.The Moon administration is seeking synergy between its innovation growth drive and Bangkok's "Thailand 4.0" initiative aimed at fostering the country's startups and accelerating infrastructure digitization using information-and-communications-based technologies.Seoul and Bangkok also signed a General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA), which Moon said will provide grounds for the two sides to increase military exchanges and defense cooperation.Prayut expressed support for Seoul's efforts toward the complete denuclearization of and a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, to which Moon sought Bangkok's continued cooperation in achieving regional peace.The leaders discussed the special summit of leaders of South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), as well as five nations along the Mekong River, set to take place in Busan in November.Moon's office explained Thailand, this year's ASEAN chair and a country through which the Mekong runs, is one of the most important partners for Seoul's "New Southern Policy" intended to strengthen and broaden partnerships with ASEAN and South Asia.The South Korean president highlighted Seoul and Bangkok's historical friendship dating back to the time of the Korean War, when Thailand dispatched thousands of troops to help fight against North Korea.In a bid to further promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, MOUs were signed to offer support for Thai students learning the Korean language, and to expand cooperation in water development and railways.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.