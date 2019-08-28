KMA Urges Withdrawal of Paper Involving Minister Nominee's Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

An association of medical doctors in South Korea has urged the withdrawal of a medical journal paper that lists the daughter of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk as a first author amid allegations surrounding her actual contribution to the manuscript.The Korean Medical Association(KMA) held a news conference Monday and conveyed its official stance of incredulity that Cho’s daughter's contribution rose to a primary authorship level during the two-week high school internship during which she apparently co-authored the research paper.It urged professor Chang Young-pyo at Dankook University School of Medicine, who is listed as a co-author of the paper, to voluntarily withdraw it.The association initially scheduled the press conference on Friday but abruptly called it off that day after members raised concerns that it may interfere with an investigation by the KMA's own ethics committee.The ethics committee launched a review of the case on August 24 but has yet to reach a conclusion.