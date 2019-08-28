Gov't Awaiting N. Korea's Response on World Cup Qualifier in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Unification Ministry says it has conveyed its opinion to North Korea regarding preparations for an inter-Korean World Cup qualifying match scheduled in Pyongyang next month, and is waiting for the North's response.Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min said Monday that discussions are under way with North Korea through the Asian Football Confederation regarding details of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier set to take place at Kim Il-sung Stadium on October 15th.Lee said South Korea's football governing body has conveyed its stance to the North via the AFC and is awaiting Pyongyang's official response.North Korea's football association last month notified the Asian confederation of its intent to host the inter-Korean qualifying match in Pyongyang next month.The two Koreas are placed in the same group for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.Seoul seeks to first discuss the South Korean team's travel route to the North Korean capital.If the event does take place, it will be the first cross-border soccer game held in Pyongyang in 29 years. The last one in 1990 was a friendly match.