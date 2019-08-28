Politics Gov't to Survey Vulnerable N. Korean Defectors in S. Korea

The government will look into all cases of vulnerable North Korean defectors residing in South Korea to uncover households facing difficult situations, after the recent deaths of a defector mother and son.



It will also seek to extend the current five year residential protection period for defectors placed in a crisis.



According to the Unification Ministry, the government on Monday held a meeting involving 23 related agencies and provincial authorities and drew up a set of measures designed to ensure stable living conditions for North Korean escapees.



The government will inspect all defectors deemed vulnerable, estimated to be about ten percent of the total defectors. This will include seniors, the disabled, single parent homes and those who have applied for basic livelihood stipends.



Through the survey, the government wants to seek out the economically destitute and those suffering from illnesses and isolation.



After finding them, measures will be sought to help them in areas of welfare, education, employment and counseling.