IHS Markit: S. Korea's Manufacturing PMI Hovers Below 50

Many key manufacturers in Asia, including South Korea, are struggling amid the protracted trade war between the U.S. and China.



According to IHS Markit on Monday, South Korea’s purchasing managers' indexes(PMI) for manufacturers remained below 50 in August, despite a slight on-month increase to 49 from 47-point-three in July.



A reading below 50 represents a reduction in production activities. South Korea’s PMI fell for a third consecutive month through July.



Japan’s PMI fell for the fourth consecutive month to 49-point-three from 49-point-four in July. The market tracker said rising tensions with South Korea added to the downward pressure on the Asia’s second largest economy in addition to falls in export and shrinking domestic demand.



Taiwan’s PMI also fell to 47-point-nine from 48-point-one while Indonesia's fell from 49-point-six to 49.