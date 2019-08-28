Cho Says Will Not Receive Report on Family's Investigation as Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Embattled justice minister nominee Cho Kuk said that if he becomes minister, he will not receive any reports on the prosecution's investigation into the allegations involving his family.In a special news conference held in parliament on Monday, Cho said he will ban any report about the investigation that may come to his knowledge.He was responding to concerns that it could be controversial if he is sworn in as justice minister while the investigation is under way.The nominee said that even without him making this point clear, he believes Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl will do a thorough job in the investigation.He said one of the key reform tasks of the Moon Jae-in administration is the separation of the prosecution and the Justice Ministry, and noted that past incidents under authoritarian regimes when the two sides mixed and irregularities occurred.When asked whether he would resign if the charges are proven, Cho said he didn't believe it was right to answer a hypothetical question.