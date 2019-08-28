Seoul Says Return of US Military Bases Not Related with Tension with Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed speculation that Seoul’s effort to secure the early return of U.S. military bases was politically motivated.A senior ministry official said on Monday that Seoul and Washington have long discussed the issue and that it wouldn’t be proper to link it with diplomatic and security issues related to tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.The official added that the South Korean government will explore a wider ranger of measures to help implement previous agreements between the two allies.Last Friday, South Korea’s presidential office said it will strive toward the early return of 26 U.S. military bases set to be handed over to regional governments under the alliance’s relocation agreement.Seoul was known to have made the decision primarily because of growing concerns regarding pollution in and around some U.S. military bases and its risks to the environment and health of South Koreans living near the sites.