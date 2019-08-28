Moon Thanks and Honors Korean War Veterans in Thailand

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in who is on an official visit to Thailand has met with Korean War veterans in the Southeast Asian country and thanked them for their contributions to South Korea.Six surviving veterans and around 10 members of the bereaved families met with Moon and South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook at the office of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok on Monday.During the meeting, Moon credited all Korean War veterans from Thailand for helping South Korea safeguard its peace and freedom and achieve its economic growth. He said thanks to their sacrifice, South Korea and Thailand have also been able to strengthen their cooperative relations.The president then bestowed on the six veterans an “apostle of peace” medal. South Korea has awarded the medal to foreign Korean War veterans since 1975. It marked the first time a South Korean president directly gave the medal to the recipients.Thailand was the second country following the U.S. to express an intent to fight for South Korea during the Korean War and one of the four countries to dispatch all three military branches to the peninsula during the three-year-long war.More than six-thousand soldiers from Thailand fought for South Korea. Some 136 were killed while one-thousand-139 were injured. Five are missing in action.