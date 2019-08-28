Politics Construction Workers Call for Rest Allowance, More Holidays

Tens of thousands of construction workers across the country have gathered together in Seoul demanding rest allowances and more holidays.



The construction industry branch of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) said on Monday that around 20-thousand members attended a rally at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul earlier in the day to call for Sundays off and weekly rest allowances.



The participants argued that the practice of paying them daily rather than monthly effectively deprives them of the right to receive paid rest and Sundays off.



They also complained about other perceived ill practices against contract workers in the construction industry, such as long daily work hours and exploitative wages, and demanded such problems be fundamentally addressed.