Justice Minister Nominee's News Conference Ends after Nearly 11 Hrs

Photo : KBS

Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk concluded a news conference in the early hours of Tuesday morning, ending a nearly eleven-hour-long press event.Cho initiated the conference Monday afternoon seeking to shed light on various suspicions surrounding him and his family. A parliamentary hearing scheduled the same day failed to start due to disagreements between political parties.The question and answer session between the nominee and reporters lasted for 10 hours and 45 minutes, concluding at 2:15 a.m.On allegations that his daughter received medical school academic scholarships for reasons other than merit, Cho said he is unfamiliar with the details of how she got the awards but denied any preferential treatment.Cho also said he is not aware of suspicions raised about a private equity fund in which Cho’s wife and two children apparently invested just over one-billion won. He explained that his family made the investment after selling his stocks once he became the presidential senior secretary for civil affairs.On the prosecution recently launching a probe on the allegations surrounding him, Cho said the probe and his stated plans for prosecutorial reform are two separate matters.He said reforming the prosecution is not a matter for prosecutors to choose but is instead a matter for the people, the National Assembly and the Justice Ministry.Cho added that even after South Korea’s democratization in the late 20th century, the prosecution still wields significant authority compared to other member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.