Pres. Moon Honors Thai Veterans and Says Thailand 'Eternal Ally'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that Thailand, having fought on the side of South Korea in the Korean War, is South Korea’s eternal ally.The remarks were posted on social media as the president wrapped up a three-day stay in Thailand and headed to Myanmar.Moon said South Korea and Thailand have become even closer allies, having agreed to cooperate in future and defense industries.In particular, the president said the most memorable event during his stay was a “Brand K” launching event at which small- and mid-sized South Korean companies introduced their Seoul-certified products to Thai consumers.Moon attributed South Korea’s competitiveness in Thailand to the Southeast Asian country’s receptivity to Korean pop culture, adding that the consumption of Korean TV shows and music in Thailand has helped promote Korean products, the Korean language and a positive overall image of South Korea.Moon also said he was deeply happy for the opportunity to award medals to Thai veterans who had fought in the Korean War.