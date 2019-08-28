Prime Minister Thanks Hyundai Motor's Reaching Agreement Without Strike

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has thanked Hyundai Motor Company’s management and labor for clinching a revised wage and collective bargaining deal and for agreeing to localize materials and parts.During a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, Lee said the latest moves suggest that the nation’s labor-management culture could further advance.Earlier on Monday, Hyundai Motor’s labor and management reached an agreement on a revised wage and collective bargaining deal, avoiding a strike for the eighth consecutive year.The two sides also decided to localize auto parts and materials in the face of Japanese trade restrictions, and also agreed to devise investment plans to support partner companies.The prime minister praised labor and management for making compromises, realizing co-prosperity and jointly devising ways to hire younger workers and improve the conditions of non-regular employees.Lee vowed that the government will build on the latest labor-management cooperative deal to tackle the “current challenge,” apparently referring to global and local economic situations.