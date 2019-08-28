Domestic Prosecutors Step up Probe on Suspicions Surrounding Justice Minister Nominee's Daughter

Prosecutors are stepping up their probe into allegations that the daughter of Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk received preferential treatment in her admission to a prominent university.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday summoned for questioning a Dankook University School of Medicine professor, surnamed Chang.



Cho’s daughter was listed as the primary author of a medical research paper after just a two-week high school internship under Chang’s tutelage.



She reportedly cited the paper in her application to Korea University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in environmental science and ecological engineering. She is currently enrolled at Pusan National University’s medical school.



Prosecutors are said to be grilling Chang on how Cho’s daughter came to take part in the internship and in the writing of the paper.



Investigating Cho’s daughter’s admission to the medical school, prosecutors also on Tuesday launched a raid on Dongyang University, where Cho’s wife works, the Korea International Cooperation Agency and Seoul National University’s College of Medicine.