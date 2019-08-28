Defense Ministry: S. Korea, US Long Discussed Returning USFK Bases to Regional Gov'ts

Photo : KBS News

The Defense Ministry says Seoul has long discussed with Washington the issue of relinquishing U.S. military bases to regional governments and that the U.S. has responded positively to such talks.Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told reporters on Tuesday that the matter has been discussed with the U.S. over a long period of time in line with a plan on relocating U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) bases in South Korea.Choi added that the U.S. is hopeful that the relocation of USFK headquarters to Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, will proceed without difficulty.The spokesperson added that a smooth execution of the move will enable the government to move forward quickly with its plan to turn the former home of USFK, Seoul’s Yongsan Garrison, into a park.Choi also echoed remarks made earlier by the Foreign Ministry which dismissed speculation that Seoul’s efforts to secure the early return of U.S. military bases was politically motivated.Choi said it is improper to link the conversation of base ownership with diplomatic and security issues related to current tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.Last Friday, South Korea’s presidential office said it would seek an early return of 26 U.S. military bases set to be handed over to regional governments.