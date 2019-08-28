Dispatched, Subcontracted Workers at SNU Hospital to Become Regular Staff

Seoul National University(SNU) Hospital has decided to directly hire some 800 dispatched and subcontracted workers as regular staff, a first in the nation among national hospitals.According to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, labor and management at the hospital reached an agreement on Tuesday that will lead to the direct hiring of all dispatched and subcontracted workers.Under the agreement, 614 temporary workers will see their status turn to regular workers on November first. The 200 or so remaining workers at the SNU Boramae Medical Center will become regular workers after consultations with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.Regular employees are represented by collective bargaining agreements and enjoy access to welfare benefits.SNU Hospital will be the first national hospital to directly employ dispatched and subcontracted workers as regular staff amid similar efforts by other such hospitals.