Assembly Committee to Discuss Justice Minister Nominee Hearing Date after Top Office Request

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee has decided to discuss a date for the confirmation hearing of Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk once the presidential office makes a second request for a parliamentary confirmation hearing report.Earlier on Tuesday, committee head Yeo Sang-kyoo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party told reporters that the committee will discuss the date by convening a full session after the request is made.He said the decision was made after the ruling Democratic Party(DP) proposed another round of discussions on the date of the hearing.According to Yeo, the DP said it would agree if the confirmation hearing date is set for Tuesday, while the opposition camp said it’s “meaningless” to hold the hearing on that day.Yeo quoted opposition parties as saying that the hearing should be held after five days spent summoning witnesses.