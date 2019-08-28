Moon Makes 2nd Request for Parliamentary Confirmation Hearing Report on Justice Minister Pick

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in, who is currently visiting Myanmar for a summit meeting, has requested from the National Assembly a parliamentary confirmation hearing report for Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk by Friday.Presidential Secretary for Public Relations Yoon Do-han said in a briefing on Tuesday that the president requested a progress report on the confirmation hearing of six nominees, including Cho and Korea Communications Commission Chairperson-nominee Han Sang-hyuk.Yoon said the president will decide on the appointment upon arriving back in Seoul on Friday.If the Assembly fails to send the reports by Friday, the president will be able to go ahead with his appointments from the next day.Regarding Cho and his nearly eleven-hour-long news conference that didn't end until the early hours of Tuesday morning, Yoon said there isn't much left to be explained, adding it is now up to the people to evaluate.