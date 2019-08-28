Leaders of S. Korea, Myanmar Agree to Cooperate in Development

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has held a summit meeting with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.In a joint press conference following the meeting on Tuesday, Moon said the two nations have agreed to increase prosperity through cooperation in development.South Korea vowed to double its Economic Development Cooperation Fund for Myanmar to approximately one billion U.S. dollars. Seoul will also work to provide policy advice on development.Myanmar will open a “Korea desk” tasked with managing Korean companies exclusively and resolving issues they may encounter while carrying out economic activities in the Southeast Asian nation.The two leaders also proclaimed that both South Korea and Myanmar are focused on peacekeeping as their foremost goal and agreed to cooperate in resolving peace-related issues of the respective countries.They also signed memorandums of understanding on the initiation of the “Korea desk," cooperation on trade and commerce as well as on science and technology, among other areas of interests.Following the press conference and signing, the South Korean government announced a donation of 60 school buses for students in Myanmar.This is the first time in seven years that a South Korean president has visited Myanmar. The two countries have enjoyed official diplomatic relations since 1975.