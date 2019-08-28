Samsung Begins Replacing Japanese Materials in Chip Production

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has begun replacing Japanese-made high-tech materials with domestic alternatives in its production of semiconductors.A Samsung official said on Tuesday that the company has recently injected supplies other than Japanese etching gas in certain manufacturing processes, adding it will steadily expand the use of other supplies to replace Japanese imports.The partial replacement comes some two months after Japan implemented tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound shipments of three key materials -- photoresists, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- that are critical to the production of semiconductors and display panels.Samsung, as well as its domestic rival SK Hynix, began testing alternatives for Japanese imports shortly after Tokyo announced the export curbs, a process that market watchers anticipate could take up to six months.Domestic industry leader LG Display earlier began using locally produced etching gas to produce display panels.