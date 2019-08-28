NYT: N. Korea's Short-range Missiles Pose Threat to US Troops in S. Korea, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The New York Times said on Monday that North Korea's short-range missiles pose a direct threat to U.S. troops stationed in South Korea and Japan.Citing data from the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, the U.S. daily said rapid improvements in the North's short-range missiles not only put Japan and South Korea in increased danger, but also threaten at least eight American bases in those countries housing more than 30-thousand troops.The report said that the new short-range missile the North tested in May, July and August, if perfected, could target all of South Korea and parts of southern Japan.The piece added that experts say North Korea's short-range projectile arsenal could be designed to carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.The NYT said that U.S. President Donald Trump has downplayed the North's recent missile tests as "very standard," but American intelligence officials and outside experts have come to the far different conclusion that the launches have allowed the North to test missiles with greater range and maneuverability that could overwhelm American defenses in the region.It added that some of the North’s missiles are part of a new generation that can fly low and maneuver in unpredictable paths, likely defeating the standard missile defenses the U.S. has installed in the region.