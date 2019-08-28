S. Korea's FX Reserves Fall to One-Year Low in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign currency reserves fell to a one-year low last month due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves came to 401-point-48 billion dollars as of the end of August, down one-point-63 billion dollars from a month earlier.That's the lowest since August 2018, when it marked 401-point-13 billion dollars.The central bank said the strengthening of the U.S. dollar led to a dip in the dollar value of other foreign currencies held by the country.South Korea retained its position as the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of July, with China topping the list, followed by Japan.