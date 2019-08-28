Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, Russia Hold Talks on N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia met in Vladivostok on Tuesday to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization amid its stalled talks with the U.S.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a release on Tuesday that Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, met with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov in the Russian Far East city.The ministry said the two sides held in-depth discussions on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and that Lee was briefed by Morgulov on his visit to Pyongyang last month.The nuclear envoys agreed on the need for a swift resumption of working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang and reportedly discussed ways to facilitate such dialogue.The two sides also agreed to work toward substantive progress for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.