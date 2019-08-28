Justice Minister Nominee's Daughter Asks Police to Probe Academic Record Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

The daughter of Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk has filed a complaint with police after some of her academic records were made public.According to Yangsan Police Station on Tuesday, Cho's daughter filed the complaint the same day asking authorities to investigate how her high school and medical school academic records were disclosed.The information was published by a local media outlet and discussed by Rep. Joo Kwang-deok of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party during a parliamentary session.It is illegal to provide high school records to a third party without the consent of the owner of the record as it contains sensitive personal information.Cho’s daughter has been mired in controversy since her father was nominated to be justice minister last month. She has been accused of inflating her research achievements in high school and receiving unearned academic scholarships.