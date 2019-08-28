Moon to Attend Industrial Park Ceremony in Yangon

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will travel to Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, on Wednesday to attend a business forum and a groundbreaking ceremony for a joint industrial zone.The two nations plan to hold a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the Korea-Myanmar Industrial Complex. The complex is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and is designed to serve as a stepping stone for South Korean firms to advance into the Myanmar market.After attending the ceremony, Moon will visit a monument dedicated to 17 South Koreans that were killed in 1983 when North Korean agents bombed the Martyrs' Mausoleum in an attempt to assassinate then South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan.The monument was erected at Yangon's Aung San National Cemetery in 2014.Moon will then visit Shwedagon Pagoda, Myanmar's most sacred Buddhist monument and a primary attraction in the city.The president, who is on a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, arrived in the capital city of Naypyitaw on Tuesday and had a series of meetings with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.