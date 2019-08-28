Finance Minister Promises Public Investment to Reach 55 Tln Won this Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Wednesday vowed to ensure that the combined investment of public companies reaches 55 trillion won this year as part of efforts to boost the economy.In a meeting with the heads of economy-related ministries, Hong said that the government will move up a one trillion won investment scheduled for next year to this year to ensure the full amount is reached.Hong also said the government will inject about one-point-six trillion won to boost investment and domestic demand by adjusting the management plans of 14 out of 67 state funds.The minister pledged to seek additional measures to boost the economy, citing increasing downside risks amid a sluggish global market and Japanese economic retaliation against South Korea.