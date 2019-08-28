LKP Holds News Conference Protesting Nominee's Explanations

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) held a news conference on Tuesday to refute one initiated a day earlier by Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk.During a three-hour news conference in the exact location that Cho held his, LKP lawmakers discussed the preferential treatment his daughter allegedly received in entering a prominent university.They also spoke about suspicions surrounding a private equity firm that members of Cho's family invested in.Cho began a nearly eleven-hour-long press conference the previous day to shed light on various suspicions surrounding him and his family.