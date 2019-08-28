Menu Content

Gov't Plans to Spend 75% of Supplementary Budget this Month

Write: 2019-09-04 13:02:37Update: 2019-09-04 14:07:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is planning to implement 75 percent of its supplementary budget this month, amounting to three-point-seven trillion won.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced the plan in a Wednesday meeting with the heads of economy-related ministries.

Hong also said that Seoul will encourage public corporations to execute all planned investments for the calendar year and, if possible, get a head start on projects slated for next year.

The measures are designed to help boost a sluggish economy that is faced with weak global demand and trade rows between the U.S. and China and between South Korea and Japan.
