[Exclusive] University Chief Denies Granting Award to Cho's Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

In a KBS exclusive, the head of Dongyang University says he has not granted an award to Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk's daughter, dismissing credentials she provided in her medical school application in 2015.President Choi Sung-hae of the university told KBS that he did not endorse the Dongyang University presidential commendation, noting any award without his endorsement is null and void.Cho's daughter included her award in her application to Pusan National University School of Medicine, claiming that while in college, she provided long-term, voluntary English educational services at a Dongyang University center for gifted students.Staff at the center told KBS that neither Cho's daughter nor anyone other than Dongyang University students participated in the voluntary service.The university said no award program is in place for recipients outside of the school but the center could have provided the commendation on its own.The center is headed by Cho's wife Chung Kyung-shim, Assistant Professor of English at Dongyang University.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the nominee Cho rejected the suspicion, saying his daughter did receive the award.