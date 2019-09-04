Justice Minister-Nominee Confirmation Hearing Set for Sep. 6

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk on Friday.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor conservative Bareunmirae Party reached the decision during a meeting on Wednesday.The confirmation hearing comes amid controversy surrounding Cho's personal news conference on Monday, which he and the ruling party held after rival parties failed to narrow disagreements on when and how to hold a question and answer session with the nominee.