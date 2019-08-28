Realmeter: Public Split Nearly Evenly on Justice Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey released Wednesday shows that the public is split nearly evenly on whether Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk should be appointed.According to a Realmeter poll of 501 adults on Tuesday, 51-point-five percent of respondents said they are against Cho’s appointment, down two-point-eight percentage points from those who took the same stance in an earlier survey last Friday.On the other hand, 46-point-one percent of respondents supported the nominee, a three-point-eight percent increase over last Friday. The latest results are within the margin of error for the survey.In the first such survey carried out last Wednesday, 54-point-five percent of respondents objected to Cho’s nomination while 39-point-two percent supported it, a gap of 15-point-four percentage points.The improving sentiment toward the former senior presidential secretary appears to be at least partly driven by a televised press conference on Monday and Tuesday, at which Cho defended himself against a series of allegations surrounding him and his family.According to Realmeter, those who indicated they saw the press event were more supportive of Cho's appointment than opposed, 53-point-four percent to 45-point-seven percent.The nationwide survey was commissioned by online news outlet OhmyNews. The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.