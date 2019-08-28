China's FM Stresses

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing’s envoy to Pyongyang has emphasized that the two communist allies share an alliance sealed in blood.China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Minister Wang Yi, who has been in North Korea since Monday on a three-day visit, highlighted "China’s sacrifice" during the Korean War by paying tribute at a cemetery for fallen Chinese soldiers in the North on Tuesday.Wang is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang and invite him to China next month as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of formal relations on October sixth.Wang previously met Kim in Pyongyang ahead of the first summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Singapore last year.Kim has visited China four times since becoming leader of North Korea in 2011. Chinese President Xi Jinping last visited North Korea in June.