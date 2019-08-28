Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 1.16%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 22-point-84 points, or one-point-16 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-988-point-53.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-29 points, or one-point-50 percent, to close at 629-point-31 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-208-point-two won.