S. Korea's Political Parties Agree to Hold Nominee's Confirmation Hearing on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Following weeks of partisan wrangling over Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk, South Korea's political parties agreed to hold the controversial former presidential secretary’s confirmation hearing on Friday. Prosecutors, meanwhile, are widening their investigation into allegations surrounding the nominee and his family.Choi You Sun has the latest.Report: After a meeting with the floor leaders of other parties on Wednesday, main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Na Kyung-won said the parties agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk on Friday to fulfill their parliamentary duties.The agreement comes after weeks of partisan warfare over when and how to hold a hearing for the controversial nominee, who has been dogged by mounting allegations of misconduct surrounding him and his family.In the wake of a failed partisan agreement on the hearing, Cho held an overnight news conference at the National Assembly earlier this week, in a bid to defend his candidacy.In response, the LKP held its own briefing on Tuesday, discrediting the nominee's media event as a monologue without data, witnesses and opposition parties.President Moon Jae-in, who is currently on an overseas trip to Southeast Asia, asked the parliament to submit Cho's confirmation hearing report by Friday.In the meantime, fresh allegations that Cho's daughter may have made false statements about receiving an award to get into medical school emerged after the prosecution on Tuesday raided offices of Dongyang University, where Cho's wife is a professor.Dongyang University President Choi Sung-hae told KBS that he hadn’t authorized an award to Cho's daughter, as she claimed in documents she submitted to Pusan National University in 2014.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, however, Cho said his daughter did receive the award certificate after teaching English to middle and high school students while volunteering at the university's education center headed by her mother.As prosecutors zero in on the allegations against the Cho family, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday summoned the head of a streetlight switch manufacturer, who received most of the investments from a private equity fund belonging to the Cho family.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.