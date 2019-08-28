S. Korea Defends Its Whitelist Decision against Japan

Photo : KBS News

Seoul says its decision to remove Tokyo from its whitelist of trade partners is not a retaliatory measure.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday revealed the position on its Facebook page, mirroring the same logic Japan used in dropping South Korea off its listed of preferred trading partners.The ministry said the whitelist revision is part of an effort to exercise more effective export control when doing business with countries Seoul deems difficult to collaborate with internationally.Japan sent an official inquiry as to the reason for the move, warning that the measure would be deemed arbitrary and retaliatory unless Seoul offers clear grounds.A ministry official said the ministry is ready to discuss the matter with the Japanese government whenever Tokyo asks.On August 14th, South Korea announced a decision to remove Japan from its current 29-member trade whitelist. That came about two weeks after Japan began to implement a similar decision against South Korea.