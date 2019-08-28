Seoul to Urge IOC to Ban Rising Sun Flag at Tokyo Olympics

Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to urge the International Olympic Committee(IOC) to ban the use of Japan’s old imperial militarist flag, known as the Rising Sun flag, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.An official at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on Wednesday that a letter will be sent to the IOC to deliver Seoul’s request.The official said the letter that is being drafted is intended to express South Korea, China, and other Asian countries’ concerns that the presence of a sign of Japanese imperialism will only be a reminder of their painful past.It has yet to be determined whether the letter will be sent by the South Korean government or the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee. It is likely to be sent before the Chuseok holiday which begins on Thursday of next week.The official added South Korea will also deliver its stance on the matter to the Japanese government once again during a preparatory meeting for the Paralympics in Tokyo next week.According to Japanese media reports earlier in the day, Tokyo’s 2020 Summer Olympics organizing committee did not consider banning spectators from waving or depicting the Rising Sun flag at the event.