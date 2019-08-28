CJ Group's Heir-Apparent Face Search, Seizure on Drug Smuggling Charge

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have raided the house of CJ Group’s heir-apparent over allegations that he smuggled illegal drugs into the country.The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday raided Lee Sun-ho’s Seoul residence and other related places, two days after a search and seizure warrant was issued for him.The prosecution plans to decide on whether to seek Lee's arrest based on the materials confiscated during the raid.Lee is suspected of attempting to bring in liquid marijuana in a backpack through Incheon International Airport where he was caught by authorities on Sunday.As the oldest child of CJ Group Chairman Lee Jay-hyun, the 28-year-old has been building his career with the group since 2013.