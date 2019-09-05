Justice Minister Nominee's Wife Allegedly Involved in Fake Accolade Controversy

Photo : KBS

The head of Dongyang University says the wife of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk, a professor at the university, asked him to testify that he had delegated authority to her to issue an award to her daughter under his name.University president Choi Sung-hae made the remarks to reporters early on Thursday after being questioned by the prosecution regarding allegations over the award.Cho's daughter indicated that she received the award from the president of Dongyang University on her resume when applying for Pusan National University's medical school in 2014.Choi stressed that it's impossible to issue an award under his name without his knowledge, repeating that he has not ever granted an award to Cho's daughter.The president added that the university will set up a committee to investigate the case.