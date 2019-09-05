Moon to Visit Laos for Summit Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will visit Laos on Thursday, the last stop of his three-nation tour of Southeast Asia.Moon, who will be the first South Korean president to make a state visit to Laos, is scheduled to attend an official welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos before summit talks with President Bounnhang Vorachith.During the summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to promote bilateral exchanges and enhance cooperation in hydroelectric power, information and communications technology and rural farming, in particular.Laos is nicknamed by some the "battery of Southeast Asia" for its abundant hydropower resources by way of the Mekong River.Moon will also seek Laotian support to ensure a successful special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) scheduled for late November in Busan.The presidential office expects Moon's visit will help promote cooperation between South Korea and countries along the Mekong River as well as all ASEAN member states.