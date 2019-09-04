Trump: US is Not Looking for Regime Change in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States is not looking for regime change in North Korea.Trump made the remarks to reporters at the White House while answering a question about tensions with Iran.Trump said both Iran and North Korea can be great countries and that the U.S. is not looking for a regime change in either, adding the U.S. has learned that lesson a long time ago.Trump also repeated his belief that North Korea is a country with tremendous potential and that he thinks the North Koreans are going to want to take advantage of that fact.Trump made similar comments last week during a press conference wrapping up the G7 summit in France.Trump's remarks come after North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said last Saturday that her country's expectations for dialogue with the U.S. were "gradually disappearing."